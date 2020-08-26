John Rofe

John Rofe is an experienced Fraud Investigator.

Albert Einstein is reputed to have said:

“The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.”

Please take the time to think this through for yourself:

Is it logical to consider that three relatively ineffectual human-influenced greenhouse gases which in total are less than 4% of the volume of the far more potent gas (water vapour) can drive climate change, solely because a group of bureaucrats at the United Nations say that it is “settled science”? If one investigator, acting alone, can see through this fraud, then the scientists at all influential New Zealand institutions have not performed proper due diligence.

James Shaw and Jacinda Ardern, with the help of NIWA and complicit scientists, promote the following lies:

That the changes in human emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide cause climate change, their increases cause warming and our use of fossil fuels is the “culprit” driving the Modern Warm Period. That carbon dioxide is the dominant so-called “greenhouse gas” and it is a pollutant. That humans can restore climate equilibrium by reducing our so-called “carbon emissions”.

The principal causes of climate change are well known because the 100,000-year cycles of glaciations with short interglacial intervals are caused by cyclical changes to earth’s orbit of the sun (known as Milankovich cycles). The shorter significant variations that have caused periods of relative warmth and cold have been due to the changed activity that varies during 11-year cycles, as the solar poles switch places. The visible effect is marked by variations in the number of sun spots that appear on the face of the sun. Groups of active solar cycles (as with three during the 20th century) cause climate warming and groups of markedly inactive solar cycles which are referred to as Grand Solar Minimums, cause atmospheric cooling and the perturbation of the magnetosphere. Short-term anomalous weather is just a mixture of pattern and chaos.

If you thought the science supporting the UN IPCC’s fraudulent hypothesis is settled, think again. (petitionproject.org/) The UN IPCC report number AR5 fails to even ascribe any role to the dominant greenhouse gas water vapour and clouds that have always acted to moderate earth’s climate through volcanic eruptions and asteroid strikes causing mass extinctions. Carbon dioxide is essential for all life on earth and is not a pollutant. Like all of the others, the global warming fraud is common malfeasance.

At best, our leaders are derelict in their duty of care to the general public, but to have ignored all of my warnings since 2018, they must have had a mindset of denial and/or vested interest. At worst they are deliberate and manipulative fraudsters, relying on those who influence or control the UN IPCC, ensuring that the media foster the deliberate lie that anyone who points out the obvious fraud is just a conspiracy theorist. For this reason, I have laid complaints with the NZ Serious Fraud Office, the NZ Police and the Secretary for Justice. The alleged fraudsters are aware of my allegations. So irrespective of their political affiliations:

I am convinced that no-one implicated in this fraud is a fit or proper person to stand for public office.

