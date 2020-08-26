Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1938, Jet Black (Brian Duffy) drummer with The Stranglers.

Born today in 1940, Nik Turner woodwind player and composer with Hawkwind.

Born today in 1944, Maureen “Moe” Tucker songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist with The Velvet Underground and solo.

Today in 1965, Sonny & Cher went to number 1 on the UK singles chart with “I Got You Babe.

Today in 1968, “Hey Jude” / “Revolution” became the single to be released on their own the Beatles’ own label Apple Records.

Today in 1973, 10cc made their live debut at the Palace Lido, Isle of Man.

Died today in 2000, Douglas “Allen” Woody songwriter and bassist with The Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule.

