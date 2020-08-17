In a perfect display of the fourth estate’s (or should I say the left estate’s) contempt for debate and the free exchange of considered opinions, Stuff on Saturday editorialised in prose and cartoon, box-holing all criticism of Dear Leader’s handling of our COVID response as conspiracy theories and some individuals, laughably, as deniers. Deniers of what?

The BFD. Cartoon credit: Stuff

The woeful editorial accompanying the stupid sketch fails even in the relatively simple task of straw-man building by reverting to ridiculous fact-free hyperbole:

“The impression of lax border testing obviously helps rumours and conspiracies to flourish, but so does the image of a government forcing tests on people who may not want them. That feeds into the growing networks of those who believe that Covid-19 is a hoax and that the pandemic is really a front for governments to expand control of populations and erode human rights.”

I haven’t heard a single individual voicing the pandemic as a ‘hoax’ let alone a ‘growing network’ of such people; what utter nonsense.

The editorial continues:

“Such thinking has grown increasingly mainstream. A National Party official in Taranaki has attacked alert level restrictions as breaches of “the basic human rights and civil liberties of everyday Kiwis”

Yes, really. A ‘National Party official’ has stated a very elementary, indisputable, fact, obvious to everybody except the mentally unwell, and for his trouble is corralled with hoaxers and deniers that exist only in the editorial writer’s sub-standard imagination.

The BFD Screenshot from Stuff

Meantime, says Stuff, can you spare us a donation?

The BFD. Photoshopped image credit Boondecker

How about no: but perhaps when you grow up, and please, keep the monkeys away from the typewriters.

SOURCEStuff
Living in Wellington idbkiwi is self-employed in a non-governmental role which suits his masochistic tendencies. He watches very little television, preferring to read or research, but still subscribes to the daily paper despite his distillation of dismay and disappointment at the very low standards of the modern press on every opening of the awful rag. He is married, to an obviously very unfortunate woman, and has a family who allegedly loves him despite his right-wing nut-job views on life and the meaning of. He believes laughter is the best medicine for whatever ails you, closely, very closely, followed by wine. He hopes to reach retirement, both alive and eventually.

