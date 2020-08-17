Dear Editor

The ineptitude of the National Party really knows no bounds. After almost three years of doing their absolute best to not be a credible opposition and annoy me as often as possible, their recent change of leadership had given me a glimmer of hope that they might be improving.

This hope increased a few days ago when my letterbox coughed up a nice envelope complete with parliamentary crest sent to me by Parmjeet Parmar, my local National list MP. I thought, “Finally, she’s responded to the various letters and emails I have sent her over the last couple of years. Sure she’s a day late and a dollar short but even a belated response is better than a deafening silence.”

My hopes were dashed when I opened it to find nothing more than a generic puff piece that was obviously sent to everyone on the electoral roll. To add insult to injury, its main thrust was to try and take credit for some minor road works that were undertaken by the local council run by Labour mayor Phil Goff (the opponent she lost to in the 2014 election).

This has just confirmed my view that Dr Parmar is an utter waste of space and money as an MP and is in the job merely because of the pull of the trough. And it rankles that the reward for lack of productivity and general invisibility seems to be promotion – having moved from 48th on National’s list in 2014 to 34th in 2017 she’s now jumped up to position 27. Ineffective, lazy and disingenuous as she is, it looks like she’ll be back for another three years regardless of the outcome of the election.

My party vote won’t be a blue one this time around, and won’t be again until their list is made up of people with a track record of performing and representing their constituents. I hope the people in National who make these decisions are listening.

Cheers

Mike

