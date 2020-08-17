Oregon State Police have decided to leave Portland to the criminals in the face of a dramatic decision by the County District Attorney who decided he would not be charging criminals whose offending is only related to the continuing protests in the city.

The State Police had been called in to assist local Police’s efforts to quell the nightly protests and rioting in Portland, a hotbed of violence ever since the BLM and Antifa took over the area.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday that his office will drop most of the charges filed against protesters in Portland.

His prosecutors will no longer pursue demonstrators accused of interfering with police, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, escape or harassment if the allegations don’t involve “deliberate’’ property damage, theft or force against another person or threats of force.

What we’re doing is recognizing that the right to speak and have your voice heard is extremely important.

So important it seems, that the County is now prepared to turn a blind eye to most of the offending in the cities ongoing protests and riots. These have now been going on for 80 odd nights and there have been situations where the criminals are being arrested one night, being released without charge in the morning, then being arrested again the next night for the same offences, before being released without charge again!

Clearly the County have decided that they are prepared to accept that the crims are now running the show.

Portland ‘protesters’ (Antifa rioters) gear up for another night of peaceful protest. TheBFD.

Accordingly, the State Police, who were called in to help control the lawlessness that has overtaken the city, are themselves bailing out. The one hundred-odd officers involved are being recalled to their own areas. Oregon State Police Capt. Timothy Fox said the department would not be extending its assignment in the city. State police committed to two weeks “and that two weeks ended today.”

“We’re in a county that’s not going to prosecute this criminal behavior,” Fox added.

The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority,” Fox said in a statement. “Last night was our last night in Portland. This decision was based on the fact that our two week commitment ended last night…Troopers are returning to the communities that they are assigned to serve and protect.

So this is what happens when you bow down to the mob. Criminal mischief, assault on police, burglary, theft, resisting arrest, trespass, harassment, escaping from custody and even rioting, are all offences that have effectively become legal in Portland.

No wonder these Democrat strongholds are all being turned into no-go areas, and yet people still vote for lefties. I guess they all are getting exactly what they deserve.

How long before this type of thing happens here in the Socialist Republic of New Zealand?

