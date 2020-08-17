As is the desire of our socialist Government, I have a similar urge to rewrite history, but the difference is that my observations will correct history with evidence.

April 03 2020, Newshub headline:

“Health boss stands by COVID-19 border measures as National blasts ‘not good enough’ response”.

Four months later we find out 60% of those employed at border control have not been tested.

April 07 2020, Newshub headline:

“Ministry of Health boss confirms stronger border measures ‘under active consideration’ to combat COVID-19”.

Four months later we find out 60% of those employed at border control have not been tested.

April 28 2020, NZ Herald:

“Ardern told Parliament that New Zealand did not want to be in the position of other countries facing a second wave of the virus and having to move back into lockdown. “We are doing it once, and doing it right.”

Four months later Ardern advises “that a second wave was inevitable”. So what happened to “doing it once and doing it right”?

The BFD

These are just a few of the contradictory and misleading statements by those responsible which I discovered in minutes. The last four months of activity by those responsible are littered with contradictions.

The notes of the Epidemic Response Committee, chaired by Simon Bridges, now make fascinating reading. Bridges was all over it and much further ahead of the game than those who had responsibility. It is about time National revisited this time in history. They had the strategy and the concerns at their fingertips. They had exposed the many failings of the Labour-led intervention. It’s an “I told you so” moment and must be included in the election debates.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.