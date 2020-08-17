Warning Welcome to Politically Incorrect Comedy corner: the one place on The BFD where you are allowed to read and share naughty and offensive jokes that make us all laugh even though we are not supposed to. If you are offended by these kinds of jokes then please do not read this post.

Can’t argue with the science…

Students at a local school were assigned to read 2 books, ‘Titanic’ and ‘My Life’ by Bill Clinton. One student turned in the following book report, with the proposition that they were nearly identical stories.



Titanic: Cost – $29.99

Clinton : Cost – $29.99



Titanic: Over 3 hours to read

Clinton : Over 3 hours to read



Titanic: The story of Jack and Rose, their forbidden love, and subsequent catastrophe.

Clinton : The story of Bill and Monica, their forbidden love, and subsequent catastrophe



Titanic: Jack is a starving artist.

Clinton : Bill is a bullshit artist.



Titanic: In one scene, Jack enjoys a good cigar.

Clinton : Ditto for Bill



Titanic: During the ordeal, Rose’s dress gets ruined.

Clinton : Ditto for Monica.



Titanic: Jack teaches Rose to spit.

Clinton : Let’s not go there.



Titanic: Rose gets to keep her jewellery.

Clinton : Monica is forced to return her gifts.



Titanic: Rose remembers Jack for the rest of her life.

Clinton : Clinton doesn’t remember anything.



Titanic: Rose goes down on a vessel full of Seamen.

Clinton : Monica.. Ooh, let’s not go there, either.



Titanic: Jack surrenders to an icy death.

Clinton : Bill goes home to Hillary – basically the same thing

Got wood?

But was it in?