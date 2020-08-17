Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1937, songwriter, singer and guitarist Luther Allison.

Born today in 1949, John Thomas “Sib” Hashian drummer with Boston.

Born today in 1953, Kevin Rowland singer and songwriter with Dexy’s Midnight Runners.

Born today in 1955, Colin Moulding songwriter, singer and bassist with XTC.

Today in 1968, Deep Purple released “Hush” in the US.

Today in 1968, The Doors went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Waiting For The Sun”.

Today in 1974, “461 Ocean Boulevard” by Eric Clapton went to number 1on the US album chart.

