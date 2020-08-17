I didn’t know that American Presidential Candidate Joe Biden was Australian!
Who knew? Stuff did.

The BFD. Stuff up of the day. Source Stuff.
The BFD. Photoshopped image credit SadButTrue

If you enjoyed this BFD Stuff up of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR