OPINION

Their little protest is done, but they had to make the oath to the King anyway, as they couldn’t be salaried gravy train travellers with their noses deep in the money trough without it. Let’s just say it, they are despicable, rude, bullying pointless idiots who are unable to see themselves for what they truly are.

Their party oaths were essentially worthless and given with hatred and bad intent. Anyone who still supports that rabble of Te Pati Maori, shame on you.