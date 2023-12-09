OPINION
Here is the replay of The Crunch from this week.
Enjoy!
GEORGE WOOD: Former North Shore Mayor And Current Local Board Member: On His Concerns About Auckland Council’s Ten-Year Budget
In this interview, Former North Shore mayor and current local board member, George Wood, talks about Auckland Council and what is concerning him as the Council drafts its ten-year budget.
FLETCHER TABUTEAU: MP Turned Lobbyist: On How Success Is Achieved For Their Clients And Racism In Parliament
In this interview, Cam speaks with Fletcher Tabuteau, a former teacher and NZ First MP turned lobbyist. Fletcher shares what lobbyists actually do, and how they achieve success for their clients. As a Maori, Fletcher also share his thoughts on accusations of racism in Parliament.
Cam’s Buddies
Cam asks his buddies for their opinions on the protest by Te Pati Maori, and their grandstanding over swearing an oath to the King.
