OPINION

Todd Stephenson

ACT MP

The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders.

Julia Amua Whaipooti comes direct from left-wing criminal justice reform group JustSpeak, where she has promoted ‘a world without prisons’. The appointment comes after the Commission also hired Claire Charters, a co-author of the radically divisive He Puapua report.

ACT has long said the people at the Human Rights Commission are left-wing activists masquerading as politically-neutral bureaucrats. There’s no denying it now.”

The Commission continues to exploit precious taxpayer resources to promote co-governance, and has previously campaigned in support of benefit hikes, a ‘living wage’, and restrictions on speech.

The new co-Chief Executive, entering a position advertised with a salary of up to $286,900, will serve in addition to the existing two bosses. The Commission boasts how this expensive appointment reflects its dedication to Treaty partnership principles. It’s a thumb to the nose of every New Zealander who voted against co-governance in October’s election.

The tidiest course of action is to abolish the Commission entirely, commit to political neutrality in the public sector, and leave ideological debates to elected representatives. The money saved could be redirected toward core services, debt reduction, or tax relief for working Kiwis.