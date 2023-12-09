Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discuss the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music-related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, Vimeo, Spotify or SoundCloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us, it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Born today in 1932, Junior Wells (Amos Wells Blakemore Jr) songwriter, singer and harmonica player.

Born today in 1946, Dennis Dunaway songwriter and bassist with Alice Cooper.

Born today in 1950, singer, songwriter and guitarist Joan Armatrading.

Born today in 1958, Nick Seymour bassist with Crowded House.

Today in 1966, Cream released their debut album “Fresh Cream”.

Today in 1972, The Moody Blues went to number 1 on the US album charts with “Seventh Sojourn”.

Today in 1974, George Harrison released the album “Dark Horse”.

Today in 1974,The Who‘s “Odds and Sods” album was certified gold.

Today in 1989, Billy Joel went to number 1 in the US with “We Didn’t Start The Fire”.

Today in 1992, Bill Wyman bassist with the Rolling Stones quit the band saying that he had “seen it all and done it all”.



Today in 1995, The Beatles went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Anthology 1”.

Died today in 2006, Fred Marsden drummer with Gerry and The Pacemakers aged 66.

Today in 2016, The Rolling Stones went to number 1 on the UK album chart with “Blue & Lonesome”.

