The Bolshevik Broadcasting Corporation, long a bastion of Woke-Fascism, just tried to cancel Land of Hope and Glory and from this year’s Summer Proms. Brits are not amused by their KKK (Kancel Kultur Klan):

Sing along for liberty! Here are the lyrics. Pump up the volume and sing your heart out!

Land of hope and glory, mother of the free

How shall we extol thee, who are born of thee?

Wider still and wider shall thy bounds be set

God, who made thee mighty, make thee mightier yet

Here are alternative lyrics, for Kiwis:

Land of hope and glory, mother of the free

How shall we extol thee, who are born of thee?

Cancel Comrade Jacinda, Foe of Liberty

God who made thee mighty, make her Wokeness end

God who made thee mighty, make her Wokeness end

Land of hope and glory, mother of the free,

And, Communist China, make their evil end!

May we with greater passion, to our freedoms tend.

