Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1933, Marshall Lytle songwriter and bassist with Bill Haley & His Comets.

Born today in 1941, singer and songwriter Roy Head.

Born today in 1955, Bruce Foxton singer, songwriter and bassist with The Jam and solo.

Born today in 1960, Joseph Williams songwriter and singer with Toto.

Today in 1962, Tommy Roe went to number 1 in the US with “Sheila”.

Today in 1977, Rush released their fifth album “A Farewell to Kings”.

Died today in 2005, songwriter, singer and guitarist R.L. Burnside (Robert Lee Burnside) aged 78.

