The worm has finally turned as the government’s avalanche of failures is becoming too large for even the MSM to ignore least they look like complete lapdogs. The 50 Million dollars cash injection from the government can only go so far as the better journalists wrestle with their images in the mirror and start to question their own integrity.

Even Andrea Vance is now putting the boot in with her article,

Big little lies: Getting to the facts in New Zealand’s border failures

Polly Gillespie is also getting stuck into the PM with her piece, Jacinda I like you but please shut up about the team of five million.

Damien Grant on Stuff contributes an article with the observation that Jacinda Ardern’s abuse of power is a warning to us all.

Coronavirus: PM’s abuse of power during lockdown a warning to us

Not every media commentator, however, has seen the light and lightweight, ex-comedian Jesse Mulligan goes into bat for his favourite PM, plaintively asking us to believe in un-named experts as he tries to persuade using emotive language. I think it is fair to say that Jesse Mulligan is an official card-carrying member of the Jacinda Ardern Protection Squad.

Jesse Mulligan: it’s bollocks to say New Zealand should adopt Swedens COVID-19 response

Michael Morrah isn’t part of the protection squad and was rewarded for the hard questions he put to the PM by being vilified in an article headed A Backlash over tough questions for Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Less than a month ago criticism of Jacinda’s handling of the crisis in the MSM was unheard of.

