Saturday 22 August 2020
News:
Maori framework sets ground rules for council
https://www.waateanews.com/waateanews/x_news/MjUzMzM/Paakiwaha/WNEWS-21.08:-Maori-framework-sets-ground-rules-for-council
Iwi say they will reopen Northland checkpoints near Kawakawa
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/424071/iwi-say-they-will-reopen-northland-checkpoints-near-kawakawa
Police warn against Waiomio roadblock
https://www.waateanews.com/waateanews?story_id=MjUzMjk
Marae part of teacher training shift
https://www.waateanews.com/waateanews/x_news/MjUzMTk/Paakiwaha/WNEWS-20.08:-Marae-part-of-teacher-training-shift
Prosperity For Maori A Key Goal Of New Maori Regional Economic Development Strategy
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK2008/S00458/prosperity-for-maori-a-key-goal-of-new-maori-regional-economic-development-strategy.htm
Government And Police Need To Move Against Illegal Roadblocks
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2008/S00253/government-and-police-need-to-move-against-illegal-roadblocks.htm
Articles:
Bay of Plenty Coastline Claims
https://www.nzcpr.com/important-developments/#more-328
Propaganda:
Setting an anti-racist example
http://www.gisborneherald.co.nz/column/opinion/20200821/setting-an-anti-racist-example
