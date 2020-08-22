This very recent video about the Greens by c mccoy is well worth a watch. It reveals some very interesting links between them and an organisation and activist written about many times previously by writers on the blog Whaleoil.

If it were any other MP repping an extremist organisation with merch and shoutouts, there would quite rightly be media attention. given the NZ media’s relationship with the PAPA kids, however, and the fact that this just came out today — made with funding from NZ on Air — I doubt we can expect any tough questions of Chlöe asked any time soon.

rahera k.

One thing that wasn’t made clear in the video but that I want to stress for clarity’s sake is that the female voice you hear in the background that is saying terrible things about small businesses is NOT Chloe Swarbrick. It is the voice of militant activist Justine Sachs AKA Justine Rose.

The BFD. A Tweet from Justine Sachs AKA Justine Rose.

Justine is the individual who along with a friend managed to convince NZ singer Lorde to cancel her tour to Israel.

Lorde as you will remember allowed a letter from two professional activists to change her mind about touring in Israel. One of the activists, in particular, I have written about before as she is heavily involved in the Student Union campaign at Auckland University to smear, disaffiliate and delegitimise the Pro-Life club there. What she calls herself depends on what cause she is fighting for. In her letter to Lorde she called herself Justine Sachs but when she was campaigning against the peaceful Pro-Life club she called herself Justine Rose. Whaleoil

