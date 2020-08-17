In a week dominated by enormous blunders by the government in their handling of COVID-19 and one where they inflicted lockdowns on the population, does anyone see anything missing from this week’s Herald cartoon roundup?”
At least they have taken a break from Trump bashing I guess.
If you follow the Herald cartoonists you would think that the National party was in power.
