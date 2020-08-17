In a week dominated by enormous blunders by the government in their handling of COVID-19 and one where they inflicted lockdowns on the population, does anyone see anything missing from this week’s Herald cartoon roundup?”

August 16 illustration Peter Bromhead Herald on Sunday
August 10 illustration Guy Body
August 9 illustration Peter Bromhead
August 3 illustration Guy Body
August 2 illustration Peter Bromhead

At least they have taken a break from Trump bashing I guess.

If you follow the Herald cartoonists you would think that the National party was in power.

