Many songs get covered or re-interpreted, the covers often being more successful than the original.

Here are some cover versions of one song along with the original, let us know in the comments which is your favourite, or if you don’t like any of them.

“Kind Hearted Woman Blues” is a song written and recorded by Robert Johnson and first released in 1937.

It has since be re-interpreted/covered by many acts, including:

Muddy Waters on his 1967 album “More Real Folk Blues”.

George Thorogood on his 1977 debut album “George Thorogood and The Destroyers”.

Rory Block on her 1981 album “High Heeled Blues”.

Peter Green (The Peter Green Splinter Group) on the 1988 album “The Robert Johnson Songbook”.

Eric Clapton on his 2004 album “Me and Mr Johnson”.