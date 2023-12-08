Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discuss the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music-related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, Vimeo, Spotify or SoundCloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us, it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1939, Eulis “Soko” Richardson drummer with several acts including John Mayall.

Born today in 1942, Bobby Elliot drummer with The Hollies.

Born today in 1943, Jim Morrison songwriter and lead singer with The Doors.

Born today in 1944, George Baker (Johannes Bouwens) songwriter and singer with The George Baker Selection.

Born today in 1947, Gregg Allman songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist and singer with The Allman Brothers Band

Born today in 1950, Dan Hartman songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with The Edgar Winter Group and solo.

Born today in 1957, Phil Collen songwriter and guitarist with Def Leppard.

Today in 1973, Roxy Music went to number 1 on the UK album chart with “Stranded”.

Died today in 1975, Gary Thain songwriter and bassist with Keef Hartley and Uriah Heep aged 27.

Today in 1979, Styx went to number 1 on the US singles chart with “Babe”.

Today 1979, The Police went to number 1 on the UK singles chart with “Walking on the Moon”.

Killed today in 1980, John Lennon songwriter, singer and guitarist with The Beatles and solo.

Died today in 2021, Robbie Shakespeare bassist with Sly and Robbie along with recording work with several acts including Bob Dylan and Joe Cocker, aged 68.

