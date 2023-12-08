PRESS RELEASE

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

The Government is committed to lifting school achievement in the basics and that starts with removing distractions so young people can focus on their learning, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

The 2022 PISA results released this week found that Kiwi kids ranked 5th in the world for being distracted by digital devices, with around half of students reporting they become distracted in most or every lesson.

“These results reinforce our government’s focus on removing distractions like cellphone use in the classroom to ensure young people receive the quality education they deserve that lets them live the life that they want.

“There is clear evidence that removing distractions like cellphone use has a positive impact on student achievement and wellbeing, and the Government is wasting no time.

“In our first 100 days, we will ban cellphone use during the school day for all students so they can focus on their learning.

“New Zealand schools that have banned cell phone use, and overseas jurisdictions that have imposed bans, report better concentration and engagement in class, and have seen an improvement in achievement and wellbeing.

“This is just the first part of the Government’s plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly and equip kids with the building blocks they need to achieve their potential.”