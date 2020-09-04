Berend de Boer

Overnight this sign appeared in Auckland Council playgrounds:

The BFD. Photo supplied

It has the now common usual “warnings.” With the government’s new found duty to keep its citizens “safe” it’s an indignity we will have to suffer until we kick these people out of office I’m afraid.

But this sign has something new, something very concerning at the bottom: “report non-compliance to the Police by phoning 105.” Wow. The Auckland Council is now calling upon its own citizens to report “non-compliant” children to the police. It wants to turn its residents into a vast army of informers.

“Pssst I saw a kid having fun in the playground without a mask”

I don’t have to give examples from history to the readers of this site. At the last Local Board election, I had the choice of three candidates running for councillor. Two candidates running on the Labour Party ticket, and one candidate running on the Communist Party ticket. I should have picked the Communist Party guy, instead of shrugging and depositing the voting paper into the bin.

Families taking their children to the playground will now feel the eyes of all their neighbours on them, everyone hovering with their fingers above the 105 on their phone, as soon as there is one act of “non compliance.” Less than 1.5 metres away from another kid? Got it. On video. Cops, quickly, catch them in the act.

Calling upon Aucklanders to snitch on kids in a playground is a terrible thing to do to your residents. People are already fearful, they are cooped up, their kids are cooped up, and now they even have to fear that going to the playground will result in a police prosecution.

Not all Aucklanders are taking this lying down. Some have liberated their local park using number 8 wire ingenuity by covering up the snitching bit.

The BFD Photo supplied

I am not suggesting that any of you should remove the sign, or cover up any of the other text. We still have democratic means to change those who lord over us. But for the good of the soul of this country, it is your patriotic duty to make sure that Auckland council does not get to turn us into a nation of informants without a fight.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.