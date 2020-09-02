A Taranaki iwi has signed a multimillion dollar agreement for the $200 million Mt Messenger bypass, a court was told.

But the same court then heard the “devastation” a family had endured while trying to get similar treatment.

On Wednesday, the appeal hearing against an interim Environment Court decision in favour of the bypass hit its third and final day at the High Court in New Plymouth, before Justice Christine Grice.

Farmers Tony and Debbie Pascoe and the Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust (Poutama) have been appealing a 2019 Environment Court interim decision that ruled they were not tangata whenua or kaitiaki (guardians), of the land needed for the bypass and therefore did not require recognition under the Resource Management Act.

Read the article in full here and comment on it on The BFD