This government is all over the place like a mad woman’s poo when it comes to lockdowns, the use of masks and COVID strategy.

Jacinda Ardern informed the nation at the very start of the pandemic that the government would be pursuing a COVID strategy of flattening the curve.

The BFD

Nek Minnit

She announced that the COVID strategy was elimination!

Less than a week ago Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern were saying that surgical masks were “not really any protection” and the “evidence is very much in the balance” due to how they have to be worn and changed every few hours to be effective.

Bloomfield: “It’s an evidence issue and what I would say is the evidence is very much in the balance“



Ardern: “Making sure it is worn properly I think is one of the reasons the evidence really can often fall on either side” pic.twitter.com/RswKFRup2c — The Orwellian ?? (@TheOrwellianNZ) August 25, 2020

Nek Minnit

Our PM is showing us all how to make a seriously dodgy “Face covering” from some cloth and two hair ties less than a week later and Ashley Bloomfield is modelling a cloth mask!

The BFD

Additionally, Auckland is locked down and it’s people locked in with roadblocks on all the main roads out of Auckland with the justification that an enormous (sarc) 4 people have tested positive for COVID

Nek Minnit

Auckland is let out and put on a lower level 2.5 after the numbers of people who have tested positive have increased!

What is wrong with this picture dear readers?

