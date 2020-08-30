Many songs get covered or re-interpreted, the covers often being more successful than the original.

Here are some cover versions of one song along with the original

“Bring It On Home” is a song written by Willie Dixon and first recorded by Sonny Boy Williamson II in 1963 and released on his 1966 albums “In Memorium” (UK release) and “The Real Folk Blues” (US release).

It has been covered/re-interpreted by many acts including:

Led Zeppelin included it on their 1968 album “Led Zeppelin II”.

Canned Heat included a live version on the 1970 album “Canned Heat ’70 Concert Live In Europe”.

Willie Dixon recorded his version on his 1973 album “Catalyst”.

Hawkwind included Dave Brock’s version as a bonus track on the 1996 re-issue of their 1970 debut album “Hawkwind”.

Tom Jones included it on his 2015 album “Long Lost Suitcase”.

Ace Frehley on his 2016 album “Origins Vol 1.”

