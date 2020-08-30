As if Melbourne isn’t suffering enough, the Andrews regime is inflicting possibly the most annoying selection of woke “celebrities” this side of the Democratic National Convention to finger-wag locked-down Victorians.

Businesses have closed their doors forever, mental health is falling apart, and people are losing faith in life ever returning to some semblance of normal. Fear not. Chairman Dan has taken this all on board and has come up with the very best person for the job to rebuild a shattered state. Step forward… Waleed Aly.

Dictator Dan has been rolling out slogans that would make even Orwell blink. “Staying Apart Keeps Us Together”. No, I’m not making that up.

While the Victorian Ministry of Truth is yet to remind Melbournians that Freedom is Slavery, they’re rapidly reaching Goebbels-esque heights of propaganda.

Yes, on Saturday, the Andrews government released a media statement entitled, “Staying safe is in our hands”. “Victorians are doing an amazing thing – staying home and staying safe,” the statement began. “And it’s our actions that are slowing the spread of this virus and reducing the number of people and families that are suffering because of it… “It’s why, as part of the latest in the Victorian Government’s communications campaign, some of our most loved Victorians are here to remind us all – staying safe is in our hands.”

And there’s the biggest lie since “War is Peace” – Waleed Aly is about as much-loved as a bunch of Pikey tourists having a piss-up on an Auckland beach.

He is, without doubt, one of the most loathed media personalities in the country. He is the personification of out of touch media elites who flit between Channel Ten and the(ir) ABC in a distorted media bubble – with a little dabbling in academic on the side.

The only sleb possibly more annoying than Waleed is Magda Szubanski…oh, wait.

Chairman Dan’s propaganda campaign is being about as well-received as his hotel quarantine program.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please consider sharing it with your friends.