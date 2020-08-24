There was an anti lockdown protest in Auckland on the weekend. On the ysb.co.nz website, they posted the following photos from the march and reported that a police officer had been taking photos of those in the crowd.

I would be very interested to know if the BLM protest march which was much larger than this protest and reported about positively by the MSM despite going ahead during a level 4 lockdown had a police officer photographing them?

Unsurprisingly media coverage of the anti-lockdown protest held during a level 3 lockdown was not supportive.

