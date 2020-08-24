There was an anti lockdown protest in Auckland on the weekend. On the ysb.co.nz website, they posted the following photos from the march and reported that a police officer had been taking photos of those in the crowd.

I would be very interested to know if the BLM protest march which was much larger than this protest and reported about positively by the MSM despite going ahead during a level 4 lockdown had a police officer photographing them?

Unsurprisingly media coverage of the anti-lockdown protest held during a level 3 lockdown was not supportive.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.

We Have THREE Signed Copies of Judith Collins’ Book to Give Away

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR