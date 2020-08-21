Sir Bob Jones

I hate to say it but Trump is right about postal voting’s flaws. The traditional system is almost foolproof. Sure, one can turn up and find someone has used your name to vote but provide identification and the false vote would be cancelled and replaced by one’s own.

But to rely on the postal service is fraught with dangers such as non-delivery, theft and general uncertainty.

A household bully could take voting papers from an intimated wife or other family members and cast their votes, something impossible with the existing system. There are numerous other contingencies where it could go wrong.

Indeed, as the Economist reported a week ago, the American Postal Service is currently chronically dysfunctional thanks to COVID which has decimated its delivery staff levels.

If there’s a bright side to this, it’s the possibility of a close election win for Biden and Trump trumpeting fraud and refusing to leave the White House. The prospect of seeing him led out handcuffed would be a wonderful happiness cap to what’s been a horrible year for the world.

