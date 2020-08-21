Sir Bob Jones
nopunchespulled.com

I hate to say it but Trump is right about postal voting’s flaws. The traditional system is almost foolproof. Sure, one can turn up and find someone has used your name to vote but provide identification and the false vote would be cancelled and replaced by one’s own.

But to rely on the postal service is fraught with dangers such as non-delivery, theft and general uncertainty.

A household bully could take voting papers from an intimated wife or other family members and cast their votes, something impossible with the existing system. There are numerous other contingencies where it could go wrong.

Indeed, as the Economist reported a week ago, the American Postal Service is currently chronically dysfunctional thanks to COVID which has decimated its delivery staff levels.

If there’s a bright side to this, it’s the possibility of a close election win for Biden and Trump trumpeting fraud and refusing to leave the White House. The prospect of seeing him led out handcuffed would be a wonderful happiness cap to what’s been a horrible year for the world.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.

As Surely as Night Follows Day, the Democrats Will Try to Cheat

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

SOURCEnopunchespulled.com
Previous articleMelbourne Gets the Full “Shit Hole” Experience
Bob Jones
Bob Jones
https://nopunchespulled.com/
Sir Robert ‘Bob’ Jones — now New Zealand’s largest private office building owner in Wellington and Auckland, and with substantial holdings in Sydney and Glasgow, totalling in excess of two billion dollars — is a property investor, author and former politician, who has written fiction as well as books on property investment, selections of his newspaper and magazine columns, and reminiscences of former prime minister Robert Muldoon. While at Victoria University of Wellington, he earned a ‘blue’ in boxing and contributed to a boxing column in the university’s newspaper Salient. A multi-millionaire, Jones earned his wealth through investments in commercial property via his company Robt. Jones Holdings Ltd. He founded and led the New Zealand Party in 1983. In 1989 he was made a Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, and in received the New Zealand 1990 Commemorative Medal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR