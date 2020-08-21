Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1941, Tom Coster keyboardist with Santana.

Born today in 1952, Joe Strummer (John Mellor) singer and guitarist with The Clash.

Born today in 1954, Steve Smith drummer with Journey.

Born today in 1952, Glenn Hughes songwriter, singer and bassist with Trapeze and Deep Purple.

Today in 1965, “Out Of Our Heads” by the Rolling Stones went to number 1 on the US album chart.

Today in 1965, Barry McGuire released “Eve Of Destruction”.

Today in 1965, The Lovin’ Spoonful released “Do You Believe In Magic?”

Today 1968, Tommy James and The Shondells returned to number 1 on the UK singles chart with the single “Mony Mony”.

Today in 2012, Lynyrd Skynyrd released their album “Last of a Dyin’ Breed”.

