The scale of the disaster unleashed by the Andrews government’s botched hotel quarantine scheme just keeps unrolling, from one mind-boggling idiocy to another.

After refusing Commonwealth assistance (especially Australian Defence Force personnel), the Victorian government handed the scheme to private contractors – something no other state did. Then, it selected a dodgy contractor, apparently solely because of identity politics. Untrained guards were hired over Gumtree and thrown into the quarantine melee with no training.

Now, we learn that it was a literal shit-show.

A family of four believed to be responsible for 90 percent of Victoria’s COVID-19 cases spread human waste while in hotel quarantine, an inquiry has heard.

The Victorian inquiry has already heard that genomic testing has traced its outbreak to just two sources, both in hotel quarantine. The vast majority spread from just one family, who, we now learn, were flinging their poo like monkeys in a cage.

[Epidemiologist Dr Charles ] Alpren said the Rydges outbreak started with a family of four returned from overseas on May 9 and went into hotel quarantine where they developed symptoms over the next few days. They were moved to the Rydges on May 15 when they were all displaying symptoms. By May 18, all four had tested positive. He added in a witness statement that on May 18 there was an “episode of environmental contamination”, thought to be human waste. It’s thought the kids spread the human waste through the room, News Corp reported.

The BFD. [**NOT an actual photo from the hotel] “It’s thought the kids spread the human waste through the room, News Corp reported.”

Which, just coincidentally I’m sure, got the family what they wanted – out of their room.

Dr Alpren added in his witness statement the family was “approved to walk outside their room, during which time they were accompanied by security guards”.

Maybe they should have left them in there and just turned on the fire hoses.

A week later, a hotel staff member and two security guards were diagnosed with COVID-19. It is not clear who was the first of the three to contract the virus.

Just as a reminder, thanks almost entirely to this one family of poo-finger painters, thousands of Victorians are infected, and the rest of the state is living under martial law in all but name.

By mid-June, a total of 17 workers at the hotel and their close contacts had tested positive. At the time of the Rydges outbreak, there were very few other cases of COVID-19 in Victoria and just 19 people had died from the virus.

There’s been no statement on what country this lot returned from, but it must have been a real shit-hole.

Quarantined travellers at Melbourne’s Rydges hotel went “crazy”. The BFD.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please consider sharing it with your friends.