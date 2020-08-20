Early stages of Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown ruled unlawful by High Court

The Government message to isolate at home at the start of the national Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown was justified, but unlawful, according to a judgement from the High Court.

While the measure was a “necessary, reasonable and proportionate response” to the pandemic at that time, the requirement was not mandated by law and was contrary to the NZ Bill of Rights Act, the court states.

For nine days between March 26 and April 3, the order for people to stay at home and in their bubbles was justified but unlawful, according to the court.