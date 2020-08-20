The word for today is…

parse (verb) – 1. (a) To break (a sentence) down into its component parts of speech with an explanation of the form, function, and syntactical relationship of each part.

(b) To describe (a word) by stating its part of speech, form, and syntactical relationships in a sentence.

(c) To process (linguistic data such as speech or written language) in real time as it is being spoken or read, in order to determine its linguistic structure and meaning.

2. (a) To examine closely or subject to detailed analysis, especially by breaking up into components.

(b) To make sense of; comprehend.

3. (Computers) To analyze or separate (input, for example) into more easily processed components.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : f parse brings up images of primary school and learning the parts of speech, you’ve done your homework regarding this word. Parse comes from the first element of the Latin term for “part of speech,” pars orationis. It’s an old word that has been used since at least the mid-1500s, but it was not until the late 18th century that parse graduated to its extended, non-grammar-related sense of “to examine in a minute way; to analyze critically.” Remember this extended sense, and you’re really at the head of the class.

