parse (verb) – 1. (a) To break (a sentence) down into its component parts of speech with an explanation of the form, function, and syntactical relationship of each part.
(b) To describe (a word) by stating its part of speech, form, and syntactical relationships in a sentence.
(c) To process (linguistic data such as speech or written language) in real time as it is being spoken or read, in order to determine its linguistic structure and meaning.
2. (a) To examine closely or subject to detailed analysis, especially by breaking up into components.
(b) To make sense of; comprehend.
3. (Computers) To analyze or separate (input, for example) into more easily processed components.

Source : The Free Dictionary

If parse brings up images of primary school and learning the parts of speech, you've done your homework regarding this word. Parse comes from the first element of the Latin term for "part of speech," pars orationis. It's an old word that has been used since at least the mid-1500s, but it was not until the late 18th century that parse graduated to its extended, non-grammar-related sense of "to examine in a minute way; to analyze critically." Remember this extended sense, and you're really at the head of the class.

korau
korau
Peter is a fourth-generation New Zealander, with his mother's and father's folks having arrived in New Zealand in the 1870s. He lives in Lower Hutt with his wife, two cats and assorted computers. His work history has been in the timber, banking and real estate industries, and he's now enjoying retirement. He has been interested in computers for over thirty years and is a strong advocate for free open source software. He is chairman of the SeniorNet Hutt City committee.

