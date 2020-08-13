In May I penned an article on the Prime Minister entitled A Piece of Work. You don’t expect a leopard to change its spots and in my view, she hasn’t. Her modus operandi leaves a lot to be desired. This is a woman who has no regard for the accuracy of her statements. Information is verbalised on the basis of her own proclamation that she is the sole source of truth. Often the opposite is the case.

We had the hard and early line which is still being trotted out. The truth is it was about a month too late in regard to closing the borders. We were told adequate controls were in place and testing was being done. The reality was people arriving at the border were being handed a card, told to self-isolate and waved on through. Then there was the supply of the flu vaccine which we were led to believe was adequate and the problem was with the DHB’s. It turned out the vaccine was in short supply.

Moving to the present we are told to believe that neither Ardern nor Hipkins were aware of the problem with the South Auckland family until Tuesday afternoon. This is surprising, because if the timeline for their testing is correct, both should have known earlier. There are questions that need to be asked in this regard. Why are the lockdowns in place for a handful of people testing positive? Why for just three days? What is this supposed to achieve? Are there others that we don’t know about but they do?

As someone who presents herself as the sole source of COVID truth, there are many occasions when she has been very economical with it. The events of the last couple of days have confirmed my belief from the outset – this woman is not to be trusted. She has something of a Meghan Markle personality about her. It didn’t take long for the Brits to work Meghan out; we seem to be a bit slower coming to the same conclusion with regard to Ardern.

There is something more at play here than we are being told. Ardern and Bloomfield have been managing the messaging right from the start. Simon Bridges was onto this when he was Chair of the COVID Committee and had trouble getting answers to simple questions from Bloomfield. Soon after the Government disbanded it. The daily television appearances are back with a vengeance. There are too many coincidences in what is playing out, particularly in regard to the upcoming election, and what we are witnessing is nothing short of a travesty.

Don’t expect a relaxing of the levels on Friday. The proof of them withholding information will be if level three becomes level four. Again, the emphasis is solely on ‘health’ and to hell with the economy of which they have no understanding. If we lock down every time someone in the community tests positive with a sniffle then businesses will not survive. The truth is this Government has failed miserably when dealing with COVID. Like everything else, it has proven to be beyond them.

Ardern is far from the one to go to for the truth. Her agenda is quite simple and that is to make this election all about COVID. On that point at least, she is being honest.

