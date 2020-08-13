At the beginning of the adjournment debate the Prime Minister made a mistake…or did she?

She opened with:

I move, That the House do now adjourn until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

That never made sense especially if you look at the proposed timetable for conducting the General Election. But there it is in the video, and in the Hansard.

Parliament’s website has an interactive timetable for events leading up to the election. As you can see 18 August 2020 is nowhere to be seen on the timetable. It isn’t a key date or an event leading up to the election.

As you already know the dissolution day has already elapsed and has been tentatively postponed to Monday, 17 August 2020.

Her statement makes no sense, even as a malapropism. August certainly doesn’t sound like September, October or November, so it is unlikely it was simply the wrong month.

But it makes perfect sense if you are planning on recalling parliament in order to obtain the super majority (75%) needed for the election date to now be postponed.

So did the Prime Minister make a mistake, or did she let the cat out of the bag?

If she let the cat out of the bag, then that raises many more questions. Like:

How long has this lockdown been in the planning?

It certainly looks like at least since the drafting of her speech, last Thursday. A full five days before she has declared she knew about community transmission.

How long is the lockdown planned for?

Well, if it is longer than a few weeks then that will materially affect the election campaign process.

Why isn’t the government being transparent about all this?

You know the reason, they are quite simply deceitful. They’ve lied to us about the legality of the original lockdown, they’ve lied to us about the flu vaccine, they’ve lied to us about testing, and now it appears they’ve lied to us about this lockdown.

We do need to delay the election, and when the economic storm hits then the government is going to be decimated. Already their performance in protecting us is under the cosh, the only way this virus can have come back is because of their failure at the border.

Let’s see the Prime Minister explain this one away.

If you enjoyed this article please share it.

Know Us By Our Deeds – Flu Vaccinations

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

Previous articleThe BFD Puzzle Post: Codecracker, Crossword, Sudoku
Next articleHang on a Minute, Didn’t You Say This Was the COVID Election?
Cam Slater
Cam Slater
http://thebfd.co.nz
As much at home writing editorials as being the subject of them, Cam has won awards, including the Canon Media Award for his work on the Len Brown/Bevan Chuang story. When he’s not creating the news, he tends to be in it, with protagonists using the courts, media and social media to deliver financial as well as death threats. Cam has previously voted National, Act and NZ First, he never was ever tempted to vote Labour or Green, but once contemplated voting for the Maori party. They say that news is something that someone, somewhere, wants kept quiet. Cam Slater doesn’t do quiet and, as a result, he is a polarising, controversial but highly effective journalist who takes no prisoners. He is fearless in his pursuit of a story. Love him or loathe him, you can’t ignore him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR