At the beginning of the adjournment debate the Prime Minister made a mistake…or did she?

She opened with:

I move, That the House do now adjourn until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

That never made sense especially if you look at the proposed timetable for conducting the General Election. But there it is in the video, and in the Hansard.

Parliament’s website has an interactive timetable for events leading up to the election. As you can see 18 August 2020 is nowhere to be seen on the timetable. It isn’t a key date or an event leading up to the election.

As you already know the dissolution day has already elapsed and has been tentatively postponed to Monday, 17 August 2020.

Her statement makes no sense, even as a malapropism. August certainly doesn’t sound like September, October or November, so it is unlikely it was simply the wrong month.

But it makes perfect sense if you are planning on recalling parliament in order to obtain the super majority (75%) needed for the election date to now be postponed.

So did the Prime Minister make a mistake, or did she let the cat out of the bag?

If she let the cat out of the bag, then that raises many more questions. Like:

How long has this lockdown been in the planning?

It certainly looks like at least since the drafting of her speech, last Thursday. A full five days before she has declared she knew about community transmission.

How long is the lockdown planned for?

Well, if it is longer than a few weeks then that will materially affect the election campaign process.

Why isn’t the government being transparent about all this?

You know the reason, they are quite simply deceitful. They’ve lied to us about the legality of the original lockdown, they’ve lied to us about the flu vaccine, they’ve lied to us about testing, and now it appears they’ve lied to us about this lockdown.

We do need to delay the election, and when the economic storm hits then the government is going to be decimated. Already their performance in protecting us is under the cosh, the only way this virus can have come back is because of their failure at the border.

Let’s see the Prime Minister explain this one away.

If you enjoyed this article please share it.