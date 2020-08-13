Jacinda Ardern used her second press conference yesterday to criticise the Opposition for daring to ask valid questions about her and her government’s decisions.

We are currently in what is traditionally a period where governments must not make major decisions without consulting with Opposition parties.

Locking down 30% of the population, and promulgating health orders which mandate people installing spyware to report on their movements would be such a major decision.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling for 'at least some unity' after attacks from the Opposition over the new Covid-19 outbreaks in the community.



'There should not be politics in this,' she said this afternoon, suggesting National was 'politicking'. — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) August 12, 2020

There should not be any politicking?

Hang on a minute there. Didn’t she declare this election to be the COVID election?

Didn’t she spend more than half of her show piece speech at the campaign launch talking about the COVID response?

It would appear that politicking is only wrong when the Opposition do it.

Apparently the new definition of politicking, according to Jacinda is ‘Anyone who criticises Jacinda’.

She said earlier that it was totally unconstructive for people to ask questions about what she knew and when, and basically we should all just shut up and obey.

She declared that we had eliminated the virus, and yes she did say that;

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort.”

She even sickeningly told us all she had a dance for joy at the news we had eliminated the virus.

The BFD. Cartoon credit SonovaMin

We were getting back to normality. Her government had just one job, and that was to keep the virus out. Given that we were isolated from the world and had, in her words, eliminated the virus, then the ONLY way that this virus could rear its head again was through the borders.

And pray tell who was in charge of that?

That’s right, she was. That’s why she called in the Army. Remember that?

That was to ensure we were protected. Well, they failed. And that failure can only have been at the border.

The BFD. Source:National Party’s Meme Working Group

You can’t take the credit for all the good times then blame others when there are failures, and this reemergence is a failure using the Prime Minister’s own high standards.

The virus is now in the wild in deep South Auckland, good luck containing that. It makes you wonder how many of the folk from South Auckland, bused in for Labour’s campaign launch, reside in the very same suburbs where the family of four come from. Two days ago they were living in a virus free country and now they live in a locked down city.

So, excuse me, if in this COVID election, in a campaign she made about COVID, if we don’t get as political about things and decisions she’s made.

This is on them, and they can moan all they like about politicking, but they made it all about COVID, so they must take their lumps.

If you didn’t want politicking then you shouldn’t have made your campaign strategy all about COVID.

Suck it up sweetie, it’s about to get real.

