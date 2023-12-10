This paper, from Treasury, said the Government has quietly suspended Regulatory Impact Analyses (RIA) for some proposals in its 100-day plan, meaning they will not go through the proper process before becoming law.
The former Government also briefly suspended RIA during the pandemic.
The paper said the Cabinet agreed that proposals that “solely repeal legislation” and “not seeking approval for new policy” will have the requirement for a Regulatory Impact Statement (RIS – another name for an RIA) “suspended”. […]
“The commitments laid out in the 100-day plan were campaigned on and the new Government is getting on with delivering them. A truncated process for Regulatory Impact Statements is appropriate in this context,” [Finance Minister Nicola Willis] said.
