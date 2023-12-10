This paper, from Treasury, said the Government has quietly suspended Regulatory Impact Analyses (RIA) for some proposals in its 100-day plan, meaning they will not go through the proper process before becoming law.

The former Government also briefly suspended RIA during the pandemic.

The paper said the Cabinet agreed that proposals that “solely repeal legislation” and “not seeking approval for new policy” will have the requirement for a Regulatory Impact Statement (RIS – another name for an RIA) “suspended”. […]