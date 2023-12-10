The word for today is…

paradigm (noun):

1: example, pattern, especially an outstandingly clear or typical example or archetype

2: an example of a conjugation or declension showing a word in all its inflectional forms

3: a philosophical and theoretical framework of a scientific school or discipline within which theories, laws, and generalizations and the experiments performed in support of them are formulated. Broadly a philosophical or theoretical framework of any kind

Source : Merriam -Webster

Etymology : Paradigm traces to a Greek verb meaning “to show,” and has been used in English to mean “example” or “pattern” since the 15th century. Some debate exists, however, about what kind of example qualifies as a paradigm. Some people say it’s a typical example, while others insist it must be an outstanding or perfect example. The scientific community has added to the confusion by using it to mean “a theoretical framework,” a sense popularized by American scientist Thomas S. Kuhn in the second edition of his influential book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, published in 1970. In that work, Kuhn admitted that he had used paradigm in 22 different ways. Some usage commentators now advise avoiding the term entirely on the grounds that it is overused.

