New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science

“Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields most painfully to change.” Robert Kennedy

Last week, a New Zealand whistleblower, Barry Young, who until recently was an employee of the Ministry of Health, courageously came forward with statistical information about the experimental gene-based therapy “Covid” injection. The data was anonymised, according to Barry and the interviewer, Liz Gunn, and confirmed last night by the prime minister, which means that no personal information of the names of individuals was included, so their privacy was protected.

The CEO of the Ministry of Health reported that the data related to a large amount of vaccine-related information, and was published on an overseas website. It was reported in a Newshub article (4 December) that the man claimed in a video that “New Zealand has had a high number of excess deaths since the vaccine rollout.” He provided a substantial amount of statistical information in the release.

It is noted that the Ministry of Health has not denied there has been a high number of excess deaths since the “vaccine” rollout. It is also noted that there is no attempt to explain why there has been a high number of excess deaths since the rollout of the experimental gene-based therapy injection. The public would surely want to feel reassured that the MOH was doing all in its power to isolate why New Zealand is experiencing, what is understood to be the greatest increase of deaths in its history since the rollout, wouldn’t they?

The CEO of the Ministry of Health, Ms Apa, did state, “We are in the response stage right now and that requires very detailed analysis of the data that was released.” Strangely, Ms Apa, goes on to then categorically state that the “vaccination is safe and effective” and that there is “no evidence whatsoever that “vaccination” is responsible for excess mortality in New Zealand.”

Is this not putting the cart before the horse? Common sense would surely call for the Ministry to complete their “very detailed analysis of the data that was released” first, wouldn’t it? Instead, the spokesperson doubles down on the allegation (backed by no evidence given in the news-report) that the experimental gene-based therapy injection is “safe and effective”. while not denying there have been excess deaths since the experimental-gene-based therapy injection. Does that make sense to you? To everyday New Zealanders, this would possibly be of serious concern.

The CEO of the Ministry of Health further reported that the whistleblower had “no clinical background or experience with vaccine knowledge”. But he is a statistician and can read numbers and analyse data as, according to the CEO, his job required him to look at this data and analyse it.

Dr Guy Hatchard points it out very well here and highlights that Barry has been apparently charged with “dishonestly accessing vaccination data”, but the public have not been told that accessing this vaccination data was his job. As Guy further explains, “He was doing his job, spotted a concerning red flag and went public after much heart-searching about the inaction of his employer whose job it is to protect public health.”

The CEO further stated that the MOH were, “doing everything it could to respond and safeguard people’s information.” But the prime minister has already confirmed that no personal information has been spread. It is difficult to see why that should be the MOH’s first concern, given that, over the past few years, New Zealanders have been required to announce their “vax” status to all and sundry, through the “vax-pass” system. Apparently, this information is only private if you’ve died. Why is that?

New Zealand is experiencing an excess number of deaths since the rollout. The MOH has not denied this and that is not new information. NZDSOS (www.nzdsos.com) has been writing open letters to government officials in the MOH, to parliament, MPs, the Ombudsman, and the police, for several years now with factual data that is impossible to ignore — with an alarmingly zero response. There were some serious articles about it, as can be seen here, and here. It should have immediately stopped all mRNA injections while a full and honest investigation was made.

The Health Forum was also collating information, with mandated medical staff, on the many injured and incapacitated post-experimental injection, as well as those who had died. Many others were sounding the alarm, too. This abundance of information collated by these dedicated doctors and medical staff seemed far more accurate than what the Medsafe site was showing for deaths and injury.

This was not surprising though when considering that strangely, for an experimental injection, it wasn’t compulsory for medical staff to report side effects.

Surely they would want to know? Liz Gunn —leader of the political party NZ Loyal, lawyer, and former journalist — had interviewed many of the bereaved and injured on FreeNZmedia. VFF also highlighted these concerns through RCR Radio and has done lengthy interviews, as has the online Daily Telegraph newspaper, NZDSOS, Counterspin Media, Professor Guy Hatchard, and others. But there were certainly no alarm bells sounding in mainstream media that should have been commensurate with such a steep escalation of deaths.

According to Newshub, the whistleblower had claimed a high number of excess deaths since the rollout, And, despite many requests over the last few years for the full information — by NZDSOS and others — there had never before been information from the MOH on this vital subject. It is understood that he had tried to alert his seniors to his concerns, as well as members of parliament, before it was made public. An injunction has now been placed on the detailed information provided by the whistleblower, so it is not able to be shown, although the information is already out in the public domain and has gone viral throughout the world.

There is no injunction on what the NZDSOS team and others have been reporting for several years though that confirms New Zealand deaths per year have accelerated at an alarming rate since the rollout of the experimental injection. In September/October of 2023 the death rate was 70% greater than over the same time in 2022, according to this report, dated 13 November 2023. In addition to the deaths, there are many, many stories of the injured who are so ill they can barely function.

Again, nobody in mainstream media, mainstream medicine, or government, is seriously talking about it. Instead, a “brush it under the carpet” approach continues to be taken as increasing numbers of New Zealanders die. Until now. Yet, even now there is a scrambling to deny there is any issue and the brave whistle-blower is — astoundingly — being attacked and accused of “mis-information”, despite the fact it was public health data that he made available, so how could it be “mis-information”?

Barry Young’s compassion, care, sense of personal responsibility, and his love for fellow Kiwis appear to be what caused him to speak out. It takes enormous courage to do so. Apparently, he was visibly emotional about what he had seen. How many are there in the Ministry of Health that are aware of what is happening and haven’t spoken up? How many would dearly like to?

Thank God for people like Barry Young.

“But history will judge you, and as the years pass, you will ultimately judge yourself, in the extent to which you have used your gifts and talents to lighten and enrich the lives of your fellow men. In your hands lies the future of your world and the fulfilment of the best qualities of your own spirit.” Robert Kennedy

Liz Gunn and Barry Young expected potential backlash from those within the MOH so, before they made the information public, they reached out to international experts and academics to check and double-check the statistics. The data was put through stringent analyses to ensure its accuracy.

Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, and dissenting pandemic analyst, reviewed it in detail and also sent it to esteemed colleagues to assess, including Professor Fenton — a British mathematician and computer scientist. Steve Kirsch remains convinced that what was reported was correct. One expert later modified his endorsement, but Kirsch remains resolute.

He acknowledges it is not a complete sample as it only lists the vaccinated in the database, but he states, “There is no possible way that this data is consistent with a safe vaccine.” He also stated that he and Professor Fenton told Barry that the data showed the “vaccines” were killing people.

It is understood that the whistleblower begged to be proven wrong — because the alternative was almost too unbearable to confront — that those in power knew these excess deaths were happening as a result of the experimental injection and were allowing it to continue to the extent they are still telling the public it is safe and effective — even when their own website illustrates that it is not.

As mentioned in my last article – despite the world being awash with factual information from international experts publicly stating that the experimental injection is neither safe or effective and doesn’t prevent transmission — and when Pfizer has long-since released a nine-page list of adverse events by order of a (blessed) High Court Judge in America — the New Zealand ‘caretaker government’, on 3 November 2023, extended provisional consent for the experimental Pfizer jab for a further two years and then immediately moved to fully register all variations of the jab, and even included the formulas of the injection that are now redundant. Why? Isn’t that potential murder if it harms and can cause death? Dr David Martin certainly thinks so. He defines it as a bioweapon and has the qualifications to do so, and the documents to prove it. Dr Mike Yeadon, who worked for Pfizer for over 20 years, concurs and explains why here. Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical executive, gives her well-researched view that “an intent to harm has been taking place under the guise of a pandemic.” She states here that it was the US military that authorised the jabs and her video explaining that is here.

After carefully viewing the information and watching the serious anomalies here in New Zealand, the NZDSOS team reluctantly came to the same conclusion based on what they have witnessed with what they describe as: “the dysfunction of the organisations, authorities, institutions, laws and people that are supposedly in place in this country to protect us. “ They list specifics here. They have been sounding the alarm on the increasing deaths for several years.

With the information that has been made public in the news release by the CEO of the MOH, the Ministry of Health, even if they consider the information from the whistleblower inaccurate, should surely call a halt to all experimental mRNA injections until a thorough investigation is done? But this hasn’t happened. Instead, within about 24 hours they doubled down on the disproved “safe and effective” line and announced an investigation into the whistleblower, who was arrested.

It is unclear why, as the whistleblower did not cause the excess deaths.

He just reported them.

To ensure the least harm, it would be most logical to put an immediate halt to the experimental injection and any other mRNA injections, and meticulously investigate the exact reason for excess deaths in New Zealand on a dramatically increasing scale since the rollout of the experimental gene-therapy. What is difficult about that? It has been proven not to be safe and effective, it has, according to Pfizer, nine pages of adverse events, it can cause death, and does. Surely, it pays to err on the side of caution with experimental medications? Particularly when it has now been proven that Covid is about as “dangerous” as the common cold?

Iceland did.

Here in New Zealand, we also had a Medical Council and a Nurses Council that threatened doctors and nurses with deregistration if they mentioned anything negative about the experimental gene-therapy. Doesn’t this effectively put informed consent on mute and lower the medical profession to that of political lapdogs? Who does that put in the doctor’s surgery? The government? Or the doctor? Why violate the Nuremberg Code and the Hippocratic Oath? It doesn’t make sense. To continue to allow our people to be put to substantial potential risk would surely be regarded as, at the least, reckless wouldn’t it? It doesn’t happen in any other field.

Imagine if there was a restaurant where, after a meal, a number of people died — or even one person —and someone reported it as an excess death. Should the person who reported it be investigated and the restaurant remain open, or would you — even if you didn’t think it was true — want to immediately remove all doubt that anyone was at risk and close that restaurant while doing an investigation?

Or perhaps there is a sky-diving business where one or more of the parachutes didn’t open and a client fell to their death, and someone reported it. Wouldn’t it be vital to close down the operation until it could be found exactly why a client fell to their death, or would one investigate and attack the person who reported it and not permit people to discuss the information?

Well, in this case, it seems the Ministry of Health have moved to investigate the brave whistleblower and report him to the police while continuing to deny there is a screaming emergency with the number who have died post-injection, or been seriously injured as a result, and they are not immediately halting the administration of this experimental jab while doing a genuine investigation. Instead, the Ministry of Health continues to promote the injection as “safe and effective”.

Those aware must surely be called to account.

Disappointingly, the new Minister of Health doesn’t appear to have a grip on the situation either. He issued a statement stating the public can have “confidence in vaccines” and that he has been “reassured by experts confirming that there is no evidence supporting the allegations that have been made”.

Hopefully, he is not relying on “experts” like this. Further information here. He may also like to avail himself of over 1,000 scientific studies that refute his stance here. There have been a number of reports alleging that this injection is not even a “vaccine”, but rather an experimental gene-based therapy injection. Apparently, real vaccines take at least five to ten years to go through detailed tests and trials.

This injection did not. If it isn’t a vaccine it should not be labelled as one or referred to as one as that creates confusion. Additionally, one of the government advisors, Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, vaccinologist, vaccine advocate, co-director of the Global Vaccine Data Network, and Pfizer advocate, advised New Zealanders in 2022 not to get another booster. She wasn’t intending to do so. So, that’s a very different view from the experts the Minister of Health appears to have contacted.

As Professor Guy Hatchard reports: “So the government feels that we should all be reassured by unnamed experts who say there is nothing to see here without discussing any specific points in the data leak. If you have been reading our reports here and here , you will know that there is a great deal of evidence published in reputable journals, including from NZ, indicating vaccine harm. As a result, we have consistently called for release of data comparing health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated, but access was consistently denied by the previous government. It now appears the incoming government is also going to tell us to look the other way. If health data shows that there is no harm from Covid vaccines why would the government deny access to the relevant data?”

Exactly. If there was nothing to hide why wouldn’t a government calmly release all of the information as outlined by Professor Hatchard above? It would instantly end the discussion. It is also public health information.

Is money involved? Medsafe were apparently funded up to as much as 84.05% for the 2022/2023 year. Significant. Uncomfortable. Pfizer is one of the top five contributors. And pharmacies seem to have done well out of administering the experimental injection, according to Pharmacy Today magazine, with some making as much as $100,000 over a few months and one pharmacy apparently one million.

As Dr Matt Shelton mentioned in an interview with Peter Williams on RCR radio, those who have died are not coming back. The beautiful and productive lives of good Kiwis have been unnecessarily and prematurely taken, because they trusted the government, never thinking for a moment that these injections were unsafe. There are also the bereaved who have been left behind: Husbands, wives, daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, cousins, and grandparents — all living with the pain of the loss of their loved ones — for the rest of their lives. Nobody has the right to do this. Nobody.

We must speak for them.

Barry Young is.

Steve Kirsch stated, “No State or country has ever released record-level public health data on any vaccine.” He said, “The reason the data is kept secret is simple: it would expose the fact that the COVID vaccines are unsafe, as well as all the vaccines that I have been able to get record-level data on. . .Today, thanks to a courageous whistleblower who works [or worked] at the New Zealand Ministry of Health, we have record-level information . . .”

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it – always.” Mahatma Gandhi

Barry Young is just one man. One hero, within that great government monolith known as, The Ministry of Health, who is meant to be representing us, the people. Even if there was no experimental gene-therapy injection in the mix, the MOH should be urgently trying to find the cause of the recent escalation of deaths in New Zealand and resolve the problem. Why are the hospitals full? Why are so many who have been “vaccinated” regularly getting sick? Why are there so many thousands of Kiwis seriously injured? Why has the death rate increased for children from zero to four over the past few years?

To the government: Please, do the right thing. Stop the experimental injection now and immediately bring forward the open investigation you promised. Release the information. Represent New Zealanders. Not off-shore cabals. Do not punish whistleblowers. Protect them. Listen. Investigate the situation.

In dark times, it is often the whistleblower who stands between tyranny and freedom. They require genuine protection. Do so, for they are trying to protect us all. Including you. And please — be worthy of trust.

I urge everyone in the Ministry of Health to stand up and speak out if you have vital information that is causing death and/or injury to New Zealanders that is being ignored, so further injury and death can be prevented. New Zealand taxpayers have paid for that information. Or perhaps just stand up in silence? In support of your courageous former colleague who dared to care? Every New Zealander who has information — please come forward. Let us peacefully help our people. And our country. Like we all should.

Heroes don’t always wear capes.

Sometimes they quietly work away in a back office and then courageously emerge with sufficient information that can change a world. Simply because they had enough compassion, enough concern, and enough love for their fellow men and women to risk their all to do so.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. – Attributed to Edmund Burke