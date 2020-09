In an article about an over simplified message from Unite against COVID-19 leading thousands of people to think that they had to get tested even if they weren’t ill, the article quotes another simplified message from them that could easily be taken to mean that people should get a test EVERY DAY!

The BFD. Stuff up of the day. Source: Stuff

The BFD. Photoshopped image credit SadButTrue

If you enjoyed this BFD Stuff up of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.