A self-employed, Wellingtonian and Mum to 3 boys, Pixy enjoys spreading pixie dust over Jacinda and her Socialist mates with her hubbie often providing the inspiration. She admits that she used to believe in fairies and once even voted for Labour in her misguided youth. Her response to the fake climate change nonsense is to drive a second-hand V8 which will last longer than any new EV. Pixy wishes that the government would keep out of people's lives and she despairs at what is happening in our education system and the females who think that Jacinda is a hero.