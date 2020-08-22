Another example of how overseas media just keeps heaping praise on our Jacinda, confirming to Kiwis that the whole world loves and adores her. This one is from the Guardian in the UK, where they claim that Jacinda is “Magnanimous” and “Conciliatory” and that she is “praised for her leadership”. Wow, the people of Britain love her! Wait, what’s that name at the top of the article, surely not our own Bryce Edwards all the way from Wellington?

Shall we file that alongside all of the articles from the US that praise Jacinda, written by local Kiwi journalists for the Washington Post, just so that those same journalists can claim that the US loves her too?

