The word for today is…

gourmand (noun) – 1. A lover of good food.

2. A person who often eats too much.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “What God has plagu’d us with this gourmaund guest?” As this exasperated question from Alexander Pope’s 18th-century translation of Homer’s Odyssey suggests, being a gourmand is not always a good thing. When gourmand began appearing in English texts in the 15th century, it was a decidedly bad thing, a synonym of glutton that was reserved for a greedy eater who consumed well past satiation. That negative connotation mostly remained until English speakers borrowed the similar-sounding (and much more positive) gourmet from French in the 19th century. Since then, the meaning of gourmand has softened so that although it still isn’t wholly flattering, it now suggests someone who likes good food in large quantities rather than a slobbering glutton.

