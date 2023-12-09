Opinion

If you’re unfamiliar with social media site Reddit, it’s a lot like internet forums of yore. In its thousands of “subReddits” covering every topic imaginable, users post questions, stories, photos, videos. Some of my favourite subReddits include r/SilmarillionMemes (shut up, I’m a Tolkien nerd), r/MaybeMaybeMaybe (“For those videos that make you think maybe…”), and r/AmITheAsshole.

In that particular subReddit, members post personal stories and pose the question: Wait, was I the asshole in this situation? Quite often, the answer is, yes. Yes, you were.

But in one particularly notorious recent thread, the answer was very much, Oh, hell, no you weren’t. And, Eww, what is wrong with them?

A 24-year-old has questioned if she is an ‘a**hole’ for refusing to be a surrogate for her lesbian moms. The unknown woman took to Reddit to share that her lesbian moms, both 67, had been wanting another child. The 24-year-old explained that her moms had adopted her when she was 14 years old, however, they are no longer able to adopt due to their age. So, they turned to their daughter for help.

OK, that’s “ick” factor enough. But it gets creepier.

At the beginning of the post, the 24-year-old woman explained: ‘I’m (24F) and my parents are both (67F) lesbians. They adopted me at 14. I grew up close with them.’ She went on to explain that her parents had always talked about wanting another child – revealing that, when she was 21, her moms often ‘joked’ that she could have a baby for them. She explained: ‘Once I reached the age of 21, they started pushing the idea on me – as a joke at first – of having their next kid to raise by themselves with me out of the picture since no adoption centers would allow them to adopt any kids due to their age and one of my mother’s jail time.’

Sure: they “joked” about it. As numerous Redditors pointed out, it seems pretty obvious that the lesbian couple adopted a ripe, fertile teenager as a future incubator.

If that sounds unlikely to you, read on.

The 24-year-old noted that the comments had always made her ‘uncomfortable’ and she had fiercely refused the idea of ever being their surrogate. Then, three years after her moms initially brought the idea up, they invited their daughter over for dinner. She said: ‘Last week, they called me to come over for dinner, I accepted since I hadn’t seen them for seven months.

So, they apparently live near enough to be invited over for dinner, but haven’t seen their adopted daughter in seven months?

Until, that is, they had an ulterior motive.

‘Once I arrived they began to show me baby clothes and pictures of me as a baby saying how badly they want one. ‘I laughed it off. They then sat me down and said, “I want you to have our next kid, we already have a donor and we cannot conceive anymore due to our age we would pay completely.”‘ […] The woman admitted she was completely shocked and immediately refused, adding that she was disgusted they would even ask her. The 24-year-old stormed out of dinner while her moms told her she was ungrateful because they ‘did so much’ for her. At the end of the post, she questioned if she was the ‘a**hole’ for declining to be their surrogate Daily Mail Australia

Aw, hell, naw, honey. You are every inch not the asshole, here. In fact, you’re the victim. Imagine, after all, how devastating it must be, to realise that the primary purpose you had in your adoptive parents’ lives was to be an incubator for their “real” child, as soon as you were “legal”.