Opinion

As former Australian PM Bob Hawke, the last decent Labor PM, so wisely said, “If we allow the bell to be tolled for Israel, it will have tolled for us all”. This is something the suicidally ignorant, anti-Semitic clowns “for Palestine” just can’t seem to grasp. If the bloodthirsty savages of Hamas are allowed to wipe out the Jews, they won’t stop there.

As Hamas bluntly state: First they’ll come for the Jews, then the “Christians” — by which they mean, of course, any non-Muslim Westerner.

And if these morons think a ceasefire will do anything other than give Hamas a breathing space to regroup and get ready for another spree of rape and mutiliation-murder, they’re even dumber than the average Greens politician.

Hamas Political Bureau officer Osama Hamdan told an Arabic television station in Lebanon last Wednesday that a “war of liberation” is coming that will dwarf the terror attack of October 7. He added that Hamas had no regrets about the attack.

The dangerous gambit of trading Palestinian terrorists for innocent Israeli hostages could also blow up. After all, the last time Israel traded a bunch of violent jihadis for a kidnapped Israeli, they released one of the future masterminds of October 7.

Interviewer: “You said that if the Israelis would make new arrests, after all the prisoners are released from [Israeli] prisons, you would carry out another operation. So can you promise another October 7?” Hamdan: “I can promise that a war of liberation is coming, not just another October 7.”

Last month, another Hamas official promised the terror group would repeat October 7-style attacks until Israel was destroyed.

Well, the definition of bone-headed, bloodthirsty stupidity is doing the same thing again and expecting a different result. As David Cole says, bombing Dresden and Tokyo to ashes worked, because the Germans and Japanese were rational human beings who could put two and two together and learn not to do it again.

When you’re dealing with a population of blood-crazed, Jew-hating savages who are literally retarded (average Gazan IQ: 78), it’s going to take a hell of a lot of bombs to pound the message into their skulls.

But there are some signs that some relative geniuses in Gaza are finally working it out.

There is anecdotal evidence that some residents of Gaza are starting to turn against Hamas, as well as the countries that have sponsored it, but these criticisms are being suppressed by Arabic-language media, including the widely-viewed Al Jazeera. In one video, published by MEMRI on Saturday, an Al Jazeera correspondent pushed an interviewee the moment he began criticizing Qatar and Turkey, which are the main countries that have provided luxurious lifestyles for absentee Hamas leaders. Breitbart

What many Western lefties fail to comprehend is that channels like Al Jazeera say one thing in their English-language versions, quite different ones in their Arabic. A bit like the Undercover Mosque investigation, which revealed British Muslims preaching one thing in English, and something much, much worse in Arabic, when they thought no infidels were there to record it.

An Al-Jazeera correspondent abruptly cut short an interview with a man on the street during a live Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) broadcast from Gaza City on December 2, 2023, when he started criticizing Qatar and Turkey. The man said: “May Allah settle the score with Qatar and Turkey…” The correspondent reacted to this by taking the microphone away from him and pushing the man away. The man can be seen asking to continue the interview, while the reporter speaks into the microphone. Correspondent: “Please tell us more about the massacres.” Gazan man: “There is a massacre of civilians, these are children. They are all little children. May Allah settle the score with Qatar and Turkey…” Memri

And, just like that, the interview is over.

Although, to be fair, the correspondent may have spared the fellow’s life. We know perfectly well what Hamas does to any Gazans who oppose them.

Who knows? In another couple of centuries, even Palestinians may work out that, when you kill Jews, you’re gonna have a bad time.