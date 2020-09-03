The word for today is…

internecine (adj) – 1. Of or relating to struggle within a nation, organisation, or group.

  1. Mutually destructive; ruinous or fatal to both sides.
  2. Characterised by bloodshed or carnage.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1660s, “deadly, destructive,” from Latin internecinus “very deadly, murderous, destructive,” from internecare “kill or destroy,” from inter + necare “kill” (from PIE root *nek- “death”).

Considered by OED as misinterpreted in Johnson’s Dictionary [1755], which defined it as “endeavouring mutual destruction,” but a notion of “mutually destructive” has been imported into the word in English because in English inter- usually conveys the idea of “mutual.” The Latin prefix is said to have had here only an intensive sense; “the Latin word meant merely of or to extermination … without implying that of both parties” [Fowler].

Korau
Korau
Peter is a fourth-generation New Zealander, with his mother's and father's folks having arrived in New Zealand in the 1870s. He lives in Lower Hutt with his wife, two cats and assorted computers. His work history has been in the timber, banking and real estate industries, and he's now enjoying retirement. He has been interested in computers for over thirty years and is a strong advocate for free open source software. He is chairman of the SeniorNet Hutt City committee.

