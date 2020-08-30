Lindsay Perigo

The RNC convention wraps up. A parade of decency, depth, common sense and glorious Americana, offering a stark contrast to the mindless mantras and diabolical evil—”pathetically grotesque shit,” as Lady Olivia rightly calls it— of the DNC convention the week before, eulogising identity victimhood, entitlement, Socialism, America-hatred, and the Woke-Fascist KKK—the Kancel Kultur Klan—including Soros-funded Only Black Lives Matter and PROFA.

Since the murderous, looting antics of the KKK have been ignored by the media and the NZ School of Music who support them, it has been left to citizen journalists to record and report the truth. Here is one of them, Julio Rosas, interviewed by Tucker Carlson, with Julio’s videos playing as they speak:

Utterly heartbreaking was the testament of Ann Dorn, widow of the (black) police veteran slaughtered by Only Black Lives Matter scum on Faecesbook livestream. “How did we get to this point,” she asks, “where so many young people are callous and indifferent to human life. This is not a video game!”

Of course, we got to this point because our professors, steeped in pomo-nihilism, churned out moronnials devoid of soul, conscience or a conceptual faculty. Little narcissistic monsters skilled at texting but devoid of scruple, demanding instant gratification of their every infantile whim. Here is their intellectual and spiritual mentor and exemplar:

Rudy Guiliani, whose heart has been broken by seeing his city turned into a shithole under KKK Democrat racists Bolshevik Blasio and Commie Cuomo, pleaded with his fellow-Americans, “Do not let the Democrats do to the rest of America what they’ve done to New York.”

Finally, the antidote. Orange the Magnificent’s impeccably-delivered, 70-minute (meaning no attention-disabled moronnial will get to hear a tiny fraction of it, alas) acceptance speech today, steeped in gravitas, singled out the KKK for dishonourable mention, pointing out that America’s exceptional status is not built upon “speech codes, cancel culture and crushing conformity.”

I’d suggest picking it up from 2:38:48 where Ivanka says “Washington has not changed Donald Trump; Donald Trump has changed Washington.”

FREEDOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

