Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1940, Darrell “ Dash” Crofts songwriter, singer and guitarist with Seals and Crofts.

Born today in 1941, David Crosby guitarist, songwriter and singer with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash (and Young)

Born today in 1947, George Newsome drummer with The Chicago Climax Blues Band.

Born today in 1948, Bruce Thomas bassist with Elvis Costello and the Attractions.

Died today in 1964, singer, songwriter and guitarist Johnny Burnette in a boating accident aged 30.

Today in 1965, Sonny And Cher went to number in the US with “I Got You Babe”.

Today in 1965, The McCoys released “Hang On Sloopy”.

Today in 1968, “Fire” by The Crazy World of Arthur Brown went to number 1 on the UK singles chart.

Today in 1971, The Who released their fifth studio album “Who’s Next”.

Died today in 1988, Robert Calvert singer and songwriter with Hawkwind aged 43.

Died today in 1988, songwriter, singer and guitarist Roy Buchanan he was a big influence on many guitarists including Jeff Beck and Gary Moore.

Died today in 2013, Allen Lanier singer, songwriter, keyboardist and guitarist with Blue Oyster Cult.

