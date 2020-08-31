Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1937, songwriter, singer and guitarist Robert “Bobby” Parker.

Born today in 1945, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Van Morrison (George Ivan Morrison).

Born today in 1945, Bob Welch singer, songwriter and guitarist with Fleetwood Mac and solo.

Born today in 1948, Rudolf Schenker songwriter and guitarist with the Scorpions.

Born today in 1957, Glenn Tilbrook singer, songwriter and guitarist with Squeeze.

Today in 1969, Zager and Evans went to number 1 on the UK singles chart with ”In The Year 2525”

Today in 1973, The Rolling Stones released “Goat’s Head Soup”.

Today in 1976, George Harrison was found guilty of subconscious plagiarism of the song “He’s So Fine” in writing his hit, “My Sweet Lord”.

Today in 1985, UB40 and Chrissie Hynde went to number 1 in the UK with “I Got You Babe”.

Today in 1985, Dire Straights went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Brothers In Arms”.

Today in 1991, Metallica went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Metallica”.

Died today in 2004, Carl Wayne (Colin Tooley) singer and guitarist with The Move aged 61.

Please feel free to share this article to a social media platform of your choice. Help keep rock alive!