Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1944, Charles “Chuck” Colbert songwriter and bassist with The American Breed.

Born today in 1950, Micky Moody songwriter and guitarist with Juicy Lucy, Whitesnake and other acts.

Today in 1975, Rod Stewart went to number 1 on the UK album chart with “Atlantic Crossing”.

Today in 1986, Steve Winwood went to number 1 in the US with “Higher Love”.

Died today in 1988, Thomas “Papa Dee” Allen songwriter, percussionist and vocalist with War aged 58.

Died today in 1995, Sterling Morrison (Holmes Sterling Morrison) songwriter and guitarist with the Velvet Underground of cancer one day after his 53rd birthday.

